ADVISORIES/WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR OUR REGION:

Winter Weather Advisories: Northwest Pocahontas until 3 AM Monday morning. Southeast Nicholas until midnight tonight. Western Greenbrier until midnight tonight.

High Wind Watch: Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and northwest Pocahontas Counties from late Monday night through Tuesday evening, January 9th.

Tonight, will see lingering snow showers, mainly across the mountains, as they gradually diminish into Monday morning. Temperatures will be frigid, dropping into the 20s with wind chills in the 20s & teens. Roads will continue to be slick so be mindful of wet roadways and icy roads, especially along secondary and untreated roads.

Monday is a cloudy and cold start with slick travel possible, especially across the mountains. A high pressure system will move into the area, taking away the cloudy skies and eventually bringing in sunshine during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will make their way into the 40s and expect a breezy second half as southeast winds pick up. A high wind watch has been issued late Monday night through Tuesday evening, with strong wind gusts possible that can impact travel and power issues.

Tuesday brings back another low pressure system. Showers will first arrive in the morning, first arriving as mixed precipitation, and then rain showers after the middle morning hours. The rain will be steady and heavy at times, which can lead to ponding on the roadways for any afternoon and evening commuters. Winds will also be gusty out of the southeast, with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph possible, so be mindful of debris on roads along with isolated power issues.

Wednesday ditches the rain in favor of snow showers as we deal with backflow from the low pressure system. A good reminder that any snow shower can reduce visibility on the roads and lead to slick travel. With a west, northwest flow, it will be a cold Wednesday as temperatures try to get into the low to middle 30s.

Thursday brings back the sunshine again as another high pressure moves in. With a southwest flow kicking in, temperatures look primed to climb into the 40s by dinnertime. Thursday overall will be a good catchup day as we get another break from the unsettled pattern we’ve been experiencing.

Friday also looks promising for some sunny skies to start off your morning commute. It’s another chilly morning in the 20s but southeast winds will take a hold, climbing our temperatures into the low to middle 40s. Increased clouds as we transition to the afternoon eventually followed by showers to end off your Friday night.

Saturday brings in another low pressure system. Some details still need to be fine-tuned with this system, but primarily rain showers look to start off for your Saturday before a transition over to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s before falling into the 20s overnight!

In your extended forecast, lingering snow showers through your Sunday as they begin to diminish in coverage by Sunday night. We’ll look to enjoy a tiny break on Monday before another round of precipitation arrives on Tuesday. Next weekend also looks to be quite cold, and with lingering showers possible, it is always good to have the StormTracker 59 app downloaded!

TONIGHT

Lingering snow showers, mainly across the mountains. Cold. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY

Cloudy and cold AM. Sunny PM. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Morning mix, rain after. Windy day. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Dry day. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Dry AM. Showers return PM. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Gloomy and cloudy. Rain to snow overnight. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Lingering snow AM. PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Sunny day. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mixed precipitation possible. Cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Dry day. Highs in the 30s.