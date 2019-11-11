Snow essentials should start getting packed up, put into vehicles

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As it starts to get colder and there is a chance for snow, the Safety Officer at the Princeton Rescue Squad, James Hill, told 59News everyone should pack a ‘cold bag’ and keep in their cars all winter long.

In this bag, Hill said people should probably have extra warm clothes, wool socks, blankets, phone chargers, windshield washer fluid with antifreeze, and a mini snow shovel.

“You run and jump in your warm car in the garage and you leave, but you need to have full coverage out here, particularly for wind chills,” Hill said.

“When wind chills get below 20 to 25 degrees, your skin can freeze.”

Hill said to always have your medication, especially if you have to take it at a specific time because you never know what can happen when out in the snow.

Hill added to make sure people know where they are going and to be prepared to make alternate route changes.

For a detailed list of essentials to pack, AAA has an article people can check out here.