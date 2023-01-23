Tonight allows the snow showers to exit the two Virginias. We’ll slowly see a clearing trend with our skies as well and it’s cold! Low temperatures will be down into the lower 20s with wind chill values deep down into the teens at times. Definitely consider the heavy coats for your Tuesday morning!

Tuesday morning commute will feature patchy black ice as morning temperatures are in the 20s. By mid-morning roads will likely be wet with snow melt but otherwise easy driving. Highs will work their way up into the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. Black ice will be an issue once again Tuesday night as temperatures dip back into the 20s with increasing clouds late.

Wednesday another messy system pushes in, bringing rain for most but the higher elevations likely will see some freezing rain initially as temperatures work their way to just near the freezing mark by mid-morning. By the afternoon, all will transition over to rain with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 40s. Rain continues for the evening hours as freezing rain returns for the higher terrain. Temperatures continue to drop Wednesday night allowing snow showers to return. Light accumulations expected by Wednesday overnight.

Thursday holds the flurries and snow shower chances around as our system takes its time moving out. As cold air moves in with northwest winds, mountains will see some measurable snow by mid-morning once again. Black ice and slick travel can be expected all day as afternoon temperatures only make their way into the lower 30s. Wind chills will once again be an issue make it feel like we’re in the teens and twenties at times. Snow accumulations look to remain with the higher terrain but a grassy coating is possible at times for the lowlands.

Friday keeps a few flurries lingering in an otherwise mostly cloudy and gloomy wrap up to the work week. We’ll see high temperatures held down once again with a northwesterly to westerly flow, as the mercury struggles to reach the freezing mark once again in the lowlands.

Saturday is dry with sunshine and this time temps will be helped out. We’ll see morning temperatures in the 20s with afternoon highs working back to average near 40. However, this break in rain and snow will be short-lived as clouds again are on the increase late Saturday night out ahead of our next storm system.

Sunday will be another messy day with freezing rain and snow early with rain showers in the afternoon for all as we work our way into the lower 40s. Sunday night we venture back into the snow territory as temperatures dip back below freezing. Sunday’s system is one we’ll have our eye on with updates expected through the week.

Monday keeps a few morning snow showers around to start our day but that will filter out by the late morning with mostly cloudy skies expected. It will be another seasonal day temperature-wise, with highs near 40.

Tuesday is dry but we keep those pesky clouds despite slightly warmer conditions, as we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

In your extended forecast, the messy on again, off again snow chances continue as we experience a pattern shift from the warm start to our winter to one that is more typical of the season. No real change in long range forecasts – and no signs of any gargantuan winter storms, but the occasional light-impact snow event will be on the table in this type of pattern over the next couple of weeks.

TONIGHT

Snow showers exit. Partly cloudy toward dawn. Lows in the lower 20s – breezy too!

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns! Still chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Freezing rain to rain early. Rain to snow late. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Snow showers off and on. Mostly cloudy. Highs near freezing.

FRIDAY

Few lingering flurries early. Mostly cloudy. Highs near freezing.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY

Mixed bag of precipitation possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering snow showers early. Dry late. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Sunny start, clouds increasing. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers here and there. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Few flurries and much colder. Highs in the 30s.