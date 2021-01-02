Snow tubing season at Winterplace Ski Resort officially opens for 2021 season

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The 2021 Snow Tubing season is officially here at Winterplace Ski Resort. People threw on their snow gear, grabbed a tube and headed down the mountain.

“So, where we are at right now is our snow tubing facility, and this is a great opportunity for families to get out if you are not a skier or snowboarder and you want to enjoy the snow. You can come out and snow tube,” Executive Director at Winterplace Ski Resort, Tom Wagner, said.

Wagner said they have seen an increase in people coming out to snow tube. He told 59News this is a great way for people to enjoy winter while also getting some exercise.

“What we are seeing is a lot of parents and families are coming out, you know instead of being locked inside where you are looking at all four walls. You are outside enjoying the snow, so you are getting some fresh air, and some exercise and it is just a good way to enjoy winter,” Wagner said.

Of course, things are different because of the pandemic. There is a limit on how many people can snow tube at a time.

“There is a limited capacity on all sessions. And a lot of times what we get is a capacity so we can maintain the facility run. So you need to make your reservations in advance,” Wagner said.

Having a little fun in the snow while also social distancing. The snow tubing season will be open until March. If you are interested in purchasing your tickets online, you can visit their website.