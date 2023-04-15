GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Snowshoe Mountain Resort will be presenting the Taste of the Mountain food event.

Snowshoe is calling all food lovers for a day of delicious, mouthwatering food on Saturday, May 27. 2023. This is an opportunity to sample your way through several vendors to enjoy classic and modern foods that range from sweet and salty flavors.

If you are interested, you can register in the Village from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be live music from Allen Sizemore at 12:30 p.m. and The Bing Brothers at 2 p.m.

So if you enjoy amazing food, bring your taste buds over to Snowshoe on May 27 for a great and flavorful time.