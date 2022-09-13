SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — Joe Manchin recently announced funding from the American Rescue Plan will be used for three economic development projects across the Mountain State, one of which is the Snowshoe Ski Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

The funding will support the construction of a new water treatment plant and distribution system. The new system is expected to create at least 33 jobs, save 1,307 jobs, and generate $16 million in private investment and revenue.

Shawn Cassell, The Public Relations Marketing Manager at Snowshoe Mountain gave some insight on the benefits of this funding.

“Tourism is important in Pocahontas County as any place in the state. You know, I believe they say 1 out of 4 jobs in the county are based in tourism, and you know, to upgrade our water system, you know, it’s funny people don’t always see those things as connected, but this is going to enable us to be able to have more people on the mountain, more development, more opportunities in the area,” said Cassell.

Cassell also believes that tourism will boost in a post-COVID world due to better public utilities, which will make people more likely to build future cabins in certain seasons.