Snowshoe Ski Resort packed with snow after a slow start this winter

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — It was a dismal start to the ski season thanks to warmer than average temperatures in the Mountain State. But, as the month of January moved in, so did the cold air and snow. The weeks leading up to New Years Day saw warm temperatures and heavy rain that melted much of the snow Snowshoe Resort was able to make. This nearly closed the resort down. Snowshoe’s Marketing Director Shawn Cassell, said it was like a light switch when January rolled in.



“This is the epitome of peak season conditions up here. The mountain is fully open we’ve had close to 50 inches of snow in the month of January. So, its uh, you know, they say get it while the ‘gettin’s’ good, the time is now.” Shawn Cassell Marketing Director Snowshoe Resort



Cassell said all 60 trails, 12 lifts, and both Mountain Terrain Parks are open and the season is going full steam ahead. 23 year veteran Ski Patrol Patrick Morgan, said the season is looking bright for those still looking to make the trip.



“As of this morning we’re 100% open so we’ve got all of our trails ready for our skiers and riders. The grooming department and snow making department’s working really super hard to make sure the products good for our guests. But yeah, excellent skiing today everybody is all smiles and having a great time out here.” Patrick Morgan Snowshoe Ski Patrol

With cold weather through the month of January and more on the way into February, the resort has the ability to make their own snow in impressive amounts. If you were to take all the snow cannons and run them on a football feild, in 12 hours the field would be covered with 27 feet of snow.



While manmade snow keeps the trails open, nothing beats natural snow. The natural snow over the entire month of January has allowed the resort to give skiers a rare treat of opening up “The Glades”. These rarely open areas allow folks the chance to ski in the more wilderness area’s of the mountain. If you haven’t made the trip yet, there is still time left in the season and plenty of snow on the mountain. Snowshoe Ski Resort ski season runs from now through March 27th.

For current conditions at Snowshoe head over to their live conditions website.

For a full list of available trails and information on difficulty check the resorts trail map here.

And finally, for a full list of upcoming events, check out the resorts events page here.