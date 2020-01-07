Snowy conditions made for tough roads

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It was the heavy white snow, with big snowflakes, making it a beautiful winter wonderland on Monday, Jan. 7, 2020. Although it’s great for a snowball fight, that type of snow makes for tough road conditions.

Adam Smith drove from Charleston to Beckley Tuesday morning.

“Once I got into Beckley, all the secondary roads are pretty covered, single lane and stuff,” Smith said.

Raleigh County Emergency Services reported 20 accidents by mid-morning, some even causing roads to close. The roads were slick, and the snow was heavy, making it hard to see in the early morning.

James Meador used this weather as an opportunity to make some extra cash.

“I had to go to work first. But then I have a couple churches and stuff that I take care of their parking lots and sidewalks,” Meador said.

Even though the roads cleared up thanks to the plows, drivers still took plenty of precaution.

“Slow down. Use a lower gear. Try to stay off your brakes. Four wheel drive if you’re not going to fast. A lot of the cars now are all wheel drive or front wheel drive. Main thing is to stay off the brakes and try to use a lower gear especially descending a hill and stuff like that,” Smith said.

Driving in dangerous conditions is dreaded by most. But for some, heavy snow leads to some fun.

“My little girl wants to go sleigh riding. We’ll probably go tubing in the back yard. Go and sleigh ride a little bit. Play in the snow,” Meador said.

Making some fun out of weathering the storm.

