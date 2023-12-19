ACTIVE WATCHES & WARNINGS – NOW THROUGH TUESDAY

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Western Greenbrier, southeastern Nicholas, northwestern Pocahontas County until 10 a.m. Tuesday. 6-10 inches of snow can be expected with dangerous travel through Tuesday morning. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages. Have alternative heating sources ready just in case.

Western Greenbrier, southeastern Nicholas, northwestern Pocahontas County until 10 a.m. Tuesday. 6-10 inches of snow can be expected with dangerous travel through Tuesday morning. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages. Have alternative heating sources ready just in case. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES: Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, and McDowell counties until to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Flash freezing of wet roads will lead to widespread black ice along with accumulating snows. The higher in elevation you are, the more snow you can expect. 2-4 inches of snow depending on where you are located on top of icy roads will create hazardous driving conditions tonight into Tuesday. Strong winds may lead to localized power outages.

Tuesday morning, snow showers continue for the western facing mountain ridgelines, especially towards the northeast. These will fade as the day goes on but don’t expect much movement on the thermometers.

Air temps are in the 20s but wind chills with west-northwest winds 15-25mph will keep things in the chilly single digits. Frost bite, especially if wet from snow, can happen in less than 30 minutes. Roads will be icy throughout the day, especially those untreated or shaded. After sunset, temps once again drop back into the teens with wind chills at or just below zero.

Without the influence of the sun, road temps crash below freezing leading to icy spots. First on the bridges and overpasses before spreading out to main roads. Expect an icy night as overnight lows drop into the teens.

Wednesday starts to see improvements but it’ll be a slow process. Sunshine at least returns to help with road conditions as we enter a freeze-thaw pattern. Temps move out of the teens into the 40s with the exception being the higher elevations with deeper snow packs. Winds start to relax a good bit to help with wind chills but expect the day to feel like we’re in the 30s overall. Sunshine will help melt untreated roads and by mid-day, wet roads can be expected. After sunset we’ll have to watch for refreezing so what melts will create new icy patches for the late commuters. Lows drop back into the 20s.

Thursday the sunshine continues to help thaw us back out after a frost night. Temps rise into the upper 40s which will help melt more snow but what melts will refreeze after sunset once again. Overnight lows warm up a little but still fall below freezing with many in the low 30s.

Friday we push back to average with sunshine across the region. As the holiday weekend begins, travel conditions are much improved over how the week started. Temps move into the upper 40s with some in the low lands cresting the 50 degree mark.

Saturday remains dry as a few extra clouds roll in thanks to a weakening cold front approaching. A little breezy at times but nothing that looks to hurt temperatures from reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, is looking dry for now, but we are watching a southern system that may bring a few clouds. During the day, temps reach the low 50s as southwest winds help us warm up. With Santa on his way, Rudolph’s nose may be needed as clouds increase Sunday night but again, with high pressure just off towards our east, we are looking dry. Overnight lows for those heading out to midnight mass will over right around the freezing mark.

Christmas Day, Monday looks to start mostly cloudy with a southerly breeze. This will keep temps mild for December pushing into the 50s by the afternoon. However, a complex system begins to push northward increasing our chances for showers the later in the day we get. Light scattered showers at first with steadier rains for the late night hours. Temps remain above freezing so, for now, this looks like an all rain event which is good news for those traveling to and from family and friends.

Tuesday is looking messy with steady rain and gloomy skies. Remaining on the warmer side of this system should keep us with rain all day with temperatures pushing into the upper 40s for the afternoon. It’s once we get into Tuesday night, our mountains will see a wintry mix set up which could impact late night travel plans.

In your extended forecast, the last week of 2023 is looking increasingly messy with rain and snow. An area of low pressure moves up towards New England which is a good set up for snow heading into New Year’s Eve. A lot can change between now and then but it is something worth noting as we plan to say goodbye to 2023.

TUESDAY

Snow showers early. Mostly Cloudy PM. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns. Warmer. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & near average. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Sun & Clouds. Dry. Highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

SATURDAY

Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE, SUNDAY

A few clouds, some sun, mild for December. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISMAS DAY, MONDAY

Sun & clouds, breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

KWANZAA, TUESDAY

Sun & clouds, stray shower west. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Breezy with sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Chilly, increasing clouds, windy. Highs in the 40s.