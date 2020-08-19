Socially distanced music performance, movie at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Events team is working hard to have fun things to do for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be multiple events coming up in the months of August and September, 2020. The first one is Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. Artist George Whitaker will perform on the deck for the first part of the evening. Then, a movie will be played on a projector starting at 8:30 p.m. People have the option of sitting on a golf cart or a blanket area on the golf course.

Jill Moorefield is the Director of Events for the City of Beckley.

“Hopefully, it’s something really unique and fun. It will be great for couples to come out and do something different,” Moorefield said.

There will also be concession stands. Tickets are free but limited. They are available at the golf shop.