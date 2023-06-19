Tonight a stuck low pressure system spins towards our west bringing several bands of rain across the region this evening. Strongest storms remain east of I-81 in Virginia and should pinwheel their way northeast and away from us. We’re left with a few rounds of light to moderate showers as we wait for another line of showers late tonight into the overnight hours. Right now, our flood risk is low but this will change as a soggy week gets underway. Overnight lows remain cool and damp in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will be another day of hit and miss showers. It won’t rain steady all day long as we’ll have a few breaks between each line of showers, but keeping the umbrella with you all day wouldn’t be a bad idea. Winds pick up in the late morning 15-20mph with gusts pushing 30mph+ (40mph on higher terrain) Temps are hurt with mostly cloudy skies as we struggle into the low 70s.

Standing water on roads after a heavy shower and low lying areas along creeks, streams, and ditches, Tuesday, should be monitored as our grounds become more saturated with repeated showers.

Wednesday our stalled low shifts slightly east which changes wind direction but no real change from Tuesday. Off and on showers with a few heavy downpours likely. A rumble of thunder also possible in the late afternoon. Highs dip a touch farther into the upper 60s as we introduce northwest winds 15-20mph with gusts still pushing 35mph+. Again, rain won’t be steady all day, but don’t expect much of a break between showers.

Close attention to creeks and streams will be needed as repeated rounds of rain start to overwhelm them. Ditches, low lying areas, and mountain run off could lead to flooding issues throughout the day.

While it won’t feel like it, we welcome the summer season officially at 9:57am with the summer solstice. Hopefully soon, we’ll start to feel like summer as June so far has been a very cool month.

Thursday isn’t much better with with mostly cloudy skies, off and on rain, a few rumbles in the afternoon, and windy conditions. This time, however, the breaks between showers will be a bit longer giving us some dry time, just not much. Again, saturated grounds will continue to cause localized high water risks and creeks and streams will be running high by this point. A river or two may swell as days worth of rain makes it way into the larger rivers. Highs are slightly warmer as winds shift out of the west into the low 70s.

Friday our stalled low, now towards eastern Virginia continues to bring off and on showers. As the low pushes farther east through the day, a few dry periods are expected but not enough for long duration outdoor plans. Highs push into the mid 70s as a few peeks of sunshine can be expected. Upper 70s for those that see a few longer periods of sun but this won’t be the rule.

Saturday a cold front towards the west and change in jet stream orientation will help kick our stubborn low out. Until then, morning showers are expected and a few heavy downpours. This won’t help already swollen creeks and rivers. Highs in the mid 70s as extra clouds build in. Breezy conditions will make it feel cooler. By Saturday night, a brief break in rain activity will be a needed relief for water logged areas.

Sunday a few showers in the mountains remain as moisture gets stuck along our eastern ridgelines. Elsewhere towards the west, folks will get a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated sprinkle, especially in the late evening. As drier and warmer air pushes ahead of our next cold front, Sunday will be a recovery day for most.

In your extended day forecast, a cold front sets its sights on our region for Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Again, after a week of rain, high water concerns will be real. Severe weather chances, for now, are on the table with strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain associated with the front. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast.

