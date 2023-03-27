Monday starts with mostly cloudy skies before clearing for a bit for a nice sunrise. A small line of showers tries to push in mid-morning and early afternoon as more a nuisance than anything.

As showers exit, high pressure begins to build in with 10-15mph westerly winds with gusts pushing 25mph at times. This should help us see a little more sunshine for the late afternoon and evening as we reach highs in the low 60s.

Monday evening, a few clouds build in for the eastern mountain ridges of Pocahontas and Greenbrier county thanks to northwest winds. A stray sprinkle possible for the mountain tops with most staying dry. We are cooler with overnight lows back into the upper 30s.

Tuesday is a cool start under mostly cloudy skies as we work our way out of the 30s. Northwest winds have certainly done their work of cooling us down as we’ll struggle our way into the low 50s for highs. A weak system moves quickly through the region bringing a few isolated showers late afternoon through the evening hours. By the overnight we’ll dry out with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows get frosty as we drop back into the upper 20s.

Wednesday is a chilly start as we climb out of the upper 20s and low 30s with sunshine planned all day. Still running cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Otherwise an enjoyable day with a light jacket.

Thursday will be a copy and paste day from Wednesday with a chilly start but sunshine and southerly breezes help push us closer to the 60s. Many of us will fall just shy but our lowlands will certainly see 60 on the thermometer for the late afternoon. Clouds will begin to thicken overnight into our Friday morning as our next system approaches.

Friday morning is a dry start with temps fairly mild in the low 40s. As clouds continue to thicken from the night before, showers aren’t far behind arriving around mid-day. Once showers begin, they don’t let up so expect a soggy afternoon end evening. By late night through Saturday morning, some heavy rounds of showers with an imbedded thunderstorm likely. Despite this, we do get a boost in our temps with southerly winds pushing us into the mid and upper 60s.

APRIL FOOLS DAY, Saturday morning is a rainy start with a few downpours likely west to east much of the morning. By the afternoon we’ll tapper things off to more scattered showers. No real escape so expect to need the umbrella as some point through the evening hours. We’re still running mild in the mid to upper 60s but change is coming with a cold front. A short line of heavy rain overnight followed by clearing and cooler air as we drop into the mid 30s for a low.

Sunday is a frosty start and overall cooler than the day before. Sunshine does return as morning clouds filter out. More sunshine than clouds by the afternoon will help us warm up but northwest winds keep the chill in the air as we only manage the low 50s for highs.

Monday is a dry day and we start to bring back that spring feel after a chilly start. Sunshine and a change in winds helps us push the 60s degree mark by the afternoon. Clouds return overnight to help keep us insulated and out of the frost territory with the low to mid 40s for lows.

In your extended forecast, a few chances of showers as the month of April gets underway. Typically a soggy month for our region which will help foster a spring bloom. Underbrush is already starting to show signs of turning green with our larger trees not far behind. The itch to start your spring planting will not be helped with warmer weather on the way but frost and freezes are still a good bet for many through mid-May so we caution the eager gardeners for just a bit longer.

This would be a great time to start the ground work and spring yard clean up as a few dry days with the 70s and near 80s returning shortly. Just remember both Virginia and West Virginia have state specific burn bans in place. No burning from 7am until 5pm in West Virginia. During these hours, dew points drop creating dry conditions and even drier fuels for brush fires. Use these safety tips to keep your family and neighborhood safe from any unintentional fires this spring season.

MONDAY

Sct. Showers mid-morning, clearing with sunshine PM. Highs in the low 60s

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles possible early evening. Mtn. flurries overnight. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Drier day. Still cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and a touch warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, heavy rain afternoon through Sat. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Heavy rain to start. Slow & gradual clearing late. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns after mostly cloudy start. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Spotty showers throughout. Not much rain. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Better chance of heavy rain early. Sprinkles PM. Highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY

Morning showers. Afternoon clearing. Highs near 70!