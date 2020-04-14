Some Snow Possible Tonight

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Wyoming and McDowell county from 2 AM Tuesday until 9 AM Tuesday.

Tonight will be another cold one. Overnight lows will be in the 30s once more allowing for a widespread frost or freeze by the morning. We are expecting rain and snow to begin to move in this evening. Most of us see a transition to all snow by midnight. This doesn’t stick around very long and snow showers wrap up before many even wake up on Wednesday.

Snow totals look to generally be a dusting to 2 inches in the low lands. We could see a little bit more on the higher ridges and peaks, but most will stay generally below 4 inches. We could still see some limited visibility during heavier snow bands and the potential for a few slick spots. This would mainly be overnight.

A lingering snow shower will be possible Wednesday morning before we dry out. Sunshine is back in the forecast by the afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are going to be chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lows dropping back into the low 30s.

Thursday looks a bit warmer with highs back in the low and mid 50s. An isolated shower will be possible during the morning hours, but we are mainly dry and sunny through the day. Friday will bring more showers as we head into the evening. The weekend looks a bit warmer, but still unsettled and we do dry out by next week.

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we continue through April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT

Rain and snow mix. Minor accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some snow showers possible in the morning. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or flurry possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

A few rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Am shower then drying. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A chance for a shower or two. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY:

Some rain. Warm highs in the mid and upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s and 60s.