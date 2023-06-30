Friday begins with a few clouds and isolated light showers but will fade by mid morning. Sunshine will be with us through broken clouds after into the early afternoon as we warm up into the mid and upper 80s. Mountains, of course, sticking to the lower 80 side of the thermometers. Expect a few large puffy cumulus clouds to form mid afternoon as heat and humidity fuel late afternoon thunderstorms.

4pm – 7pm will be the best chance of showers and thunderstorms with lightning impacting outdoor plans. These will be isolated in nature but worth keeping an eye out for. Some of us will escape the rain to give you an idea of the isolated nature of these storms. However, those that do see these storms will want to watch for a strong thunderstorm chance with high winds and very heavy rain typical of a mid day summer downpour.

Saturday is a nice day for much of the day as summer goes. Heat and humidity will certainly remind you to stay hydrated and pack the sunscreen as you kick off the 4th of July festivities across the region. In the afternoon, storm clouds grow with a few scattered storms showing up mid-afternoon through our evening hours. Highs rocket into the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. Steamy for sure.

One or two storms that form in the afternoon may pack a punch, again typical of summer-time storms. Best chance of these is 3 PM – 8 PM with damaging winds, lightning, and small hail as the main threats. Localized high water associated with heavy downpours is possible. If you are planning outdoor events, be extra mindful of your local weather conditions during this time. Our StormTracker 59 app can alert you when lightning is close and our interactive radar can show you where storms are lining up.

Fireworks Saturday look to be in ok shape as showers fade after sunset. Bring your lawn chairs as the ground will certainly be soggy. We’ll see another wave of showers after the midnight hours but hopefully just enough of a break to enjoy the firework shows.

Sunday runs the same as the last few days with a dry start, heat and humidity in the afternoon and highs in the mid 80s. A couple rounds of rain and afternoon storms more so over Saturday will make outdoor time short. A few storms in the heat of they day may pack a punch with isolated changes of severe weather likely. Showers will remain through the evening this time impacting firework plans for some.

Dog Days of Summer Begin Monday: In the words of the late Brigadier General Henry Harrison Chase Dunwoody, “Dog days bright and clear, Indicate a good year; But when accompanied by rain, We hope for better times in vain.” Let’s hope for our sake his saying falls short this year.

Monday sees less in the way of showers but once again, heat and humidity will work together in the afternoon for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms, once again, but less frequent than Sunday. These will fade after sunset like before making firework shows in ok shape for now. A quick check of the radar before will help you plan.

4th of July – Tuesday is looking like a typical summer day with heat and humidity as we work our way into the low 80s across the region. While most of us will enjoy a hot, humid, and sunshine filled day, a rouge shower and late afternoon storm is possible. We look to fall just shy of the threshold for shower development. Good news for the many parades planned this day. Firework shows look in great shape by the way as we enjoy a clearer overnight!

Wednesday is looking dry with that summer feel remaining in tact. Sunshine throughout the day will make for a perfect pool or lake-side day if you aren’t ready to return to work just yet. Highs in the mid 80s overall.

Thursday showers return as an advancing cold front marches closer. Clouds build in the morning but allow enough sunshine in to warm us up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Afternoon storms will develop closer to the evening commute which may slow you down. Severe weather threat is always on the table with summer storms but we’ll keep you posted on exact threats as we get closer.

In your extended forecast, a summer like pattern of heat and humidity settles into the region which keeps the chances of a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon alive. Still no real sign of a solid dry stretch anytime soon as a few waves of systems moves in a few days apart from each other for a soggy start to the month of July.



