Sonic fast-food restaurant returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popular chain is making its long-awaited return to Beckley.

Sonic will open up its new location on Harper Road on November 10, 2021.

The chain had its eyes on Beckley since they opened up the restaurant in Princeton. Despite the ongoing labor shortage, the General Manager of the Beckley location said they have seen a number of applicants to work for the restaurant.

“At first we had some challenges, but since I posted on Facebook and everything, we had a lot of great turnout,” Heather Phillips said. “We are still doing interviews, so we still need people, but yeah, we are having a good time with that.”

The new location is still looking for new hires. If you are interested in applying, you can stop by the Sonic restaurant or apply online.