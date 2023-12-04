BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ward 1 Beckley Common Councilman Tom Sopher is a guy nobody should meet on a dark street in Beckley.

Sopher is on a mission to rid city streets of burnt-out streetlights, he said on Monday, December 4, 2023.

He recently launched the “Light Up Beckley” campaign on his Facebook page, in an effort to get Beckleyans to report dark lamps to Beckley Board of Public Works crews.

It started with a dark lamp in his own neighborhood, he said.

“I began to notice, there was a whole bunch of lights out, through town, down Kanawha Street, Harper Road and different places, and we have over 500 streets to patrol,” noted Sopher. “It’s important that the public needs to get a little bit involved. And if there’s a light pole in front of their house, and it’s not burning, and they’re in city limits, they need to take the number off of the tag and call Public Works with the number I posted on Facebook.”

Sopher said the light pole’s ID number is posted on a yellow tag. Folks may take photos or write down the number to report to officials at Beckley Board of Public Works.

He added that crews tie pink ribbons around poles with dark bulbs.

Beckley Board of Public Works Field Supervisor Michael Bolen said crews had a list of around 120 dark bulbs on Monday afternoon.

He said they go to all five city wards and write down the pole numbers of lamps that are not working. They tag the poles and send the information American Electric Power. AEP crews come out to restore light, Bolen added.

He said the mission is an important one.

“The lights are working for the people, so, you know, they can get around up in town, everything moves around, also security, so, hopefully nobody gets mugged, or anything else,” Bolen said.

Streetlamp needs may be reported by calling Beckley Board of Public Works at 304-256-1740.