BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County jury found a Sophia man guilty of multiple sex crimes, including first-degree sexual assault and child pornography, on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Sixty-five-year-old Robert Hatcher is convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old family member and later filming the child, who was, at that time, naked and incapacitated.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield has stated that he is committed to prosecuting alleged sex crimes.