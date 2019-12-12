Sophia Police Department gives away hams during traffic stops

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — No one wants to get pulled over by police, but on Thursday, Dec. 12, Corporal Shane Meadows and a few other officers with the Sophia Police department did just that, but with a twist.

“We thought we would do a little something. We are going to stop a few cars out here today and we’re going to instead of giving a citation we are actually going to give away and give someone a ham,” Meadows said.

Violet Moseley was one of the many drivers who received a ham. Moseley said she did not know what to think when she saw the police lights.

“I thought oh no, I know I’m doing the 25,” Moseley said.

Meadows said he had a lot of fun surprising people and loves being able to give back to the community. The department gave out 20 hams.

