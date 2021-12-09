Sophia Police Department goes above and beyond during the Holiday season

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — As we continue to make our way through the holiday season, law enforcement agencies across the region are getting in the spirit!

The Sophia Police Department is holding its annual Shop With A Cop event this weekend.

Randy White works for the Sophia Police Department. He said this year, they were very blessed. The Sophia Police Department is set to to take 115 kids shopping with $125 to spend per person.

He added they raised more than enough money this year, meaning, for the first time ever, they were able to provide not only for kids in the immediate area but also some kids from around the rest of the county.

“We get to meet a lot of people and we get to show the kid’s law enforcement is out there for them,” White said. “It builds a great rapport with the kids not only in Sophia but in Raleigh County.”

Sophia’s Shop With a Cop will be held this Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. They will be shopping at the Walmart in MacArthur. White said the department is extremely grateful for all the businesses in Sophia who donated this year.

However, that is not the only news coming out of Sophia on Thursday. Randy White’s good friend Ryan Haga died earlier this year.

White told 59News Haga played a huge part in Shop With a Cop every year. He would promote giving donations to the Police Department so they are able to take kids shopping during the holidays.

Thursday, the department had a surprise Christmas gift for Haga’s daughter Courtney and granddaughter Oaklea.

“It means the world. The whole community has been so wonderful and has blessed us so much,” Courtney said. “This little baby is so blessed beyond measure and we can’t thank you guys enough for everything that you’ve done for us.”

Courtney and White said Oaklea was Haga’s whole world.

In his memory, the department gave a more than $200 check to Haga’s daughter and granddaughter to help with Christmas expenses this year.