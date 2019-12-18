Sophia Police Department hold 4th annual shop with a cop

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — The Sophia Police Department made Christmas for some children a little brighter. On Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 they held their 4th annual Shop With a Cop allowing 90 kids to come and get clothes and toys they wanted for Christmas. They also gave away bikes and hams to families.

Corporal Shane Meadows said this is a great way to build good relationships with kids in the area.

“So, you know doing this and walking around with these kids and help them shop, you know, builds a bond between us and them and then if they get lost or get hurt they are not scared to come to the police,” Meadows said. “This just bonds everything together.”

Meadows also thanked Whitesville State Bank for their donation of $500 to Shop With a Cop.