SOPHIS, WV (WVNS)– Sophia Police Department’s Shop with a Cop is having a benefit motorcycle ride happening on June 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. The ride will go from Ansted through Rainelle to Hinton and will conclude at Sophia Town Square with a cookout and live band.

“The Shop with a Cop, in everything I do in law enforcement it’s probably my favorite thing that I do,” said patrolman Joseph Crawford. “Just being with the kids and helping the less fortunate”

All money raised will go toward Sophia PD’s shop with a cop program this Christmas. It costs $20 to enter and $5 for an extra rider.