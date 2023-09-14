Sophia, WV (WVNS) — The town of Sophia in Raleigh County is hosting an event geared for all off-road enthusiasts.

The Rock and Rowdy event is September 14th through the 17th at Burning Rock Off-Road Park.

It features four days of riding, camping, food trucks, and even outdoor vendors. The event also features several live music acts from the Dirty Prescott Kids to Afroman.

Organizers for the event tell 59News they are excited to bring the excitement of West Virginia to anyone out of state.

“I’ve seen tickets for this event from New Jersey to Florida. Even from South Carolina, a lot from Ohio and a lot from West Virginia,” Jason Hatfield said, Event Organizer for Rock and Rowdy.

“I cannot wait for them to see West Virginia. I bet if they have performed here before, they have not seen Raleigh County, West Virginia and the beauty we have in this area,” Dyane Corcoran said, Marketing Director for Burning Rock Off-Road Park.

If you wish to still purchase tickets to the event, you can visit the Burning Rock Off-Road Park website here.