SOUPER BOWL OF CARING: Food banks hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 59 News teamed up with the United Way of Southern West Virginia for the Souper Bowl of Caring event to tackle hunger.

Executive Director of United Way of Southern WV, Trena Dacal, said we couldn’t have picked a better year to do this fundraiser. The COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of pressure on people to put food on the table, and the United Way really felt that need across local food banks.

“Our 211 information specialist received 600 percent increase in calls for all of the services locally. So that included food resources as well as housing, rent, utilities assistance as well,” said Dacal.

Dacal said an event like this really brings awareness to the challenges food banks face during any year, but especially during a pandemic.