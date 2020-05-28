South Charleston man arrested in Raleigh County for sending sexual pictures to minor on Snapchat

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An investigation which began in the summer of 2019 leads to the arrest of a South Charleston man on May 26, 2020. Christopher Malone, 27, is charged with Soliciting a Minor Via Computer.

Malone is accused of sending nude pictures of himself to a 13-year-old girl using the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators said Malone also received nude pictures of the victim. This happened from June 1 to late July 2019. The two met on MeetMe.com before shifting to Snapchat.

Malone is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Tomi Peck who assigned a bond of $50,000.