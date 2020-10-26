Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College offering free wifi

SAULSVILLE, WV (WVNS)– There is a new option for free wifi for students in Wyoming County. Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is one of the locations where Kids Connect is offered.

Director of Safety & Campus Operations David Lord said Kids Connect allows students with slow or no wifi at home to be able to complete their assignments when remote learning.

“It’s free available to any of the students that are in Wyoming County they can come up here if they don’t have high speed internet log in and it’s total access and they can do their homework and stuff from here,” Lord said.

Lord said the range of the wifi is strong enough to reach the entire parking lot of the college.