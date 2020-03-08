Southern WV Bridal Show allows brides to see whats available

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– It’s wedding season and the Resort at Glade Springs was helping brides pin point what resources are available for them in Southern West Virginia to help plan their special day.

The Southern West Virginia Bridal Show hosted quality vendors that offer a variety of products and services on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Event Coordinator Bridget Gibson said wedding planning can be stressful and they hoped to help by having everything in one location.

“It’s very important because you can book your venue, book your photographer your dj, you can book everybody today in one spot,” Gibson said.

They also held a fashion show to showcase the latest bridal dresses from Fit for a Queen. Gibson said they were also raising money for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.