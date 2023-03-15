BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — State delegates on both sides of the aisle in southern West Virginia criticized the Senate’s decision to withdraw a bill allocating $6 million to help solve a shortage of emergency medical service workers in the state.

The bill, House Bill 3153, was amended and approved by the Senate and on its way to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk to be signed when the Senate suddenly voted to reconsider the bill and then voted it down, according to Del. Todd Kirby (R-District 44) and Del. Elliot Pritt (D-District 50).

Kirby said the initial version of the bill would have funded the allocation through excess lottery funds, but an amended Senate version funded the aid to fire departments via a doubling of an insurance surcharge. The House later voted to approve the amended version.

“You pass an EMS bill, only allocating six million dollars, it’s not like we were giving them $600 million dollars like we were to international corporations,” said Kirby. “We were simply trying to fund the people who answer the call when we’re in distress.”

Both lawmakers said they do not know why the Senate made the sudden decision to reconsider the bill.

“Literally, right before midnight on the last day, that bill died without being passed into law,” Kirby noted. “And, so, I don’t know who had an issue with it or what the problem was, but it’s very unfortunate that that bill died.”