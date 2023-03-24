BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Raleigh County Commission approved a bid from Southern West Virginia Paving to lay asphalt at a new campground at Lake Stephens, a county park.

The bid is for around $332,000 and will pave an entrance and parking for 29 new camping spaces at the lake campgrounds.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver and Raleigh Commissioner Linda Epling voted in favor of the blacktop, but Raleigh Commissioner Greg Duckworth cast a “no” vote.

Duckworth said the campground has become something of a “trailer park” for long-term campers.

He said the money would be better spent on geo-monitoring of water tanks, following a water crisis this past winter.

The asphalt lot is the latest upgrade commissioners have approved for Lake Stephens.