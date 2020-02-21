Southern WV to receive thousands for housing development

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced housing development programs will receive millions of dollars from U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Sen. Manchin and Sen. Capito made the announcement on Friday, February 21, 2020. The $47,559,125 will be distributed to various housing development programs throughout the state of West Virginia.

“Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head, regardless of where they live or their background. This funding will help provide that basic necessity for people across our state. I am proud of HUD’s investment into our state and our housing programs which help provide affordable housing, developing public housing projects, expanding economic opportunities, and providing permanent housing options for those experiencing homelessness.” Senator Joe Manchin

The money will also be extended to southern West Virginia. The Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope will receive $320,713, the Housing Authority of the City of Beckley will receive $523,109, the Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield will receive $379,121, and the Housing Authority of Raleigh County will receive $120,037.

“It is such great news that HUD is continuing their commitment to West Virginia by providing funding to develop communities in our state. These grants will not only expand economic opportunities and sustainable living environments, but also help those who have stumbled to get back on their feet,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Beckley will also be receiving a Community Development Block Block Grant of $335,340.