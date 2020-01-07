Southwestern VA declares January as Cervical Caner Awareness Month

SALTVILLE, VA (WVNS)– Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS) declared the month of January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month of January patients are encourage to wear the color teal to their doctors appointments. They can receive a small gift and be entered to win a larger door prize.

On Friday, January 17, 2020, SVCHS is dedicating the day to cervical cancer awareness. At all four SVCHS sites, including Southwest Virginia Regional Dental Center and New Day Recovery will have teal decorations throughout their lobbies and sites.