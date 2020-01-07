Southwestern VA declares January Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

SALTVILLE, VA (WVNS)– Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS) declared the month of January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month of January patients are encouraged to wear the color teal to their doctor appointments. If they do, will receive a small gift and be entered to win a larger door prize.

SVCHS is specifically focusing on cervical cancer awareness on Friday, January 17, 2020. All four SVCHS sites, including Southwest Virginia Regional Dental Center and New Day Recovery, will have teal decorations throughout their lobbies and sites.