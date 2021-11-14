Space Talk w/ Bradley: Your November Night Sky Guide

(WVNS) — Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells is back with another look at the upcoming celestial events that will delight our region all month long. With the month of November upon us, those of us in the two Virginia’s will be treated to a dazzling meteor shower, a partial lunar eclipse, and the Beaver Moon! Remember to bookmark this page so you and your family can enjoy all the October night skies have to offer.

The following events are marked as below for your convenience.

NAKED EYE EVENT: The event is visible without the aid of binoculars or telescopes in dark sky conditions.

TELESCOPE EVENT: The event is enhanced by the use or requires a hobby telescope or binoculars

LARGE TELESCOPE EVENT: A large (8-10 inch) professional telescope is required to view the event.

NOVEMBER 18th – LEONIDS METEOR SHOWER: NAKED EYE EVENT A comet named Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle traversed our inner solar system leaving dust and debris behind. Once a year, our own Earth passes through this dusk and debris giving us the annual Leonids Meteor Shower. Typically meteors from this comet can be seen from November 3rd through December 2nd but the peak activity for our region happens on November 18th. Best viewed under dark skies, this year we’ll have the full moon limiting our view. 15 meteors an hour are expected this night but the bright moon will limit us to only the brightest shooting stars.

NOVEMBER 18th- THE BEAVER MOON NAKED EYE EVENT November’s full moon is named the Beaver Moon and will rise this night. Named after beavers since they typically start to build their winter dams near November’s full moon. November’s full moon is also known as the Frost Moon denoting the time of year when hard freezes and frosts happen more frequently.

TELESCOPE EVENT – A telescope or binoculars will give viewers a great view of our sister planet and interesting mountain ranges on the moon.

NOVEMBER 19th – BEAVER MOON PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE: NAKED EYE EVENT For the second time in 2021, the moon will be eclipsed by our planet giving us the appearance of a red moon. Unlike the Flower Blood Moon earlier this year, this will only be a partial eclipse as the southern rim of the moon stays outside of our Earth’s shadow. This event is an early morning event so those wanting to see it will have to get up early. The eclipse starts at 2:18 am as the moon begins to move into our shadow and it will exit our shadow at 5:47 am. The peak of this eclipse occurs at 3:32 am.

NOVEMBER 20th – INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: NAKED EYE EVENT The International Space Station and her crew will be passing over our region on this night. When the ISS flies over it looks like a bright, slow-moving star. Look towards the SW near the horizon at 5:52 pm. From here you’ll be able to track the space station as it climbs across the sky finally disappearing in the northeast sky 6 minutes later.



NOVEMBER 26th – THE ANDROMEDA GALAXY: TELESCOPE EVENT Our sister galaxy which sits 2.57 million light-years away. For those with a telescope, this night will provide another chance to see the spiral galaxy. Light emitted from Andromeda has been traveling through space for 2.57 million years before reaching our eyes here on Earth. For those without a telescope, Andromeda will look like a smudge of starlight on the night sky in dark settings.