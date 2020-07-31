SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Destination: West Virginia’

(WOWK) — This summer holiday season is one unlike any other, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been told to stay at home and to avoid travel from state to state in order to stop its spread.

So with “vacations” scrubbed for many people — “stay-cations” have taken on a new life and “Destination West Virginia” was born.

Places you and the family can go — and enjoy safely — all within the Mountain State.

And to start us off, reporter Logan Ross heads out to the New River Gorge where rafting is still king.

If venturing into the wild isn’t your thing the “Huntington Museum of Art” has you covered. The museum has a permanent collection of more than 1,600 art pieces and 10 exhibition spaces. It also houses the state’s only tropical and subtropical plant conservatory, a coral reef aquarium two-miles of walking trails, and a wheelchair-accessible sensory trail for the visually impaired.

The museum is open to the general public from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with extra morning hours on the weekend. To reserve a ticket, visit the museum’s website.

With summer in full swing, you may be wanting to check out some of West Virginia’s interesting towns — and Berkeley Springs is the perfect location. Nordea Lewis reports.

There are many exciting summer-time activities available to residents of the Mountain State. Reporter Bri Clark heads to Roanoke to see what the “Stonewall Resort” has to offer.

Westlake Falls is located along an abandoned building next to Mill Creek in Fayette County. There is plenty to do here, since it’s along the Ansted Rail Trail. There are many waterfalls in this beautiful region of our state — including Mill Creek, Fox Branch, and Turkey Creek all of which are just a few minutes away. One could spend an entire afternoon in this area — there is a gift shop and “Hawk’s Nest State Park” very close by.

In southern West Virginia, visit this one-of-a-kind waterfall, which extends over the entire width of the New River. At Sandstone Falls, stop at a newly-renovated boardwalk to gaze at the views, or take a hike right up next to the falls. This waterfall is the dividing line on the New River from a broad river upstream, to a deep and choppy river known for its rapids downstream.

And Valley Falls State Park is known throughout West Virginia for its beauty. Valley Falls spans the entirety of the Tygart Valley River on the Marion-Taylor County border in northern West Virginia. The waterfall stands out along a beautiful area of flat land perfect for an afternoon picnic, or an evening to get away from the bustle of the city.

Another perk of Valley Falls — it’s pet-friendly.