GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– If you live by the phrase, “It’s five o’clock somewhere,” then you are going to love the next band set to hit the stage at Theatre West Virginia.

The band is called Parrots of the Caribbean and they’re a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. They are performing at the Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is part of Theater West Virginia’s summer concert series.

“Hatfield-McCoys did really well. We’re leaving that and we’re going into ‘Rocket Boys the Musical’, the story of Homer Hickham and thoise boys from McDowell County,” said Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill.”We’re going to bring that to the stage with a brand new set and we’re really excited to show folks a new version of Rocket Boys the Musical.”

In addition to the show, there will be tributes to Elvis, and fan favorites Phil Dirt and the Dozers will conclude the weekend. More information about the season can be found here.