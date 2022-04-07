BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Serving time does not mean you have lost your voting rights. But do you know what your rights are? Clarifying that answer is the goal behind an upcoming event in Beckley.



The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hosting a voters registration event on April 9, 2022.

It’ll be at Shoemaker Square in Beckley. The event is centered around anyone who was ever in jail.

Those who were convicted of a felony and served their entire sentence including probation can register to vote again.



Brian Akers with the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition said the only felony that is not allowed to register after their sentence are those on the sex offender registry.

“You’re not educated on release, and you lose a lot of things when you’re convicted of a crime in this state. You’re told what you can’t do but not what you can do.” Brian Akers, Chair of Voting Event

Akers said they are not only helping those formally in jail he says anyone can register to vote at the event.