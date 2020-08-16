Specialist offers tips on how to communicate with hearing impaired while wearing face coverings

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Since the COVID-19 pandemic started everyone’s life has been affected. But those who are hearing impaired or have voice disorders face a completely new challenge.

Speech Therapist at Raleigh General Hospital, Cami Morris, said the biggest difficulty her patients deal with while wearing a face mask is a muffled voice.

“Sometimes it can be difficult because people who have voice disorders can’t speak loudly enough so then the muffled voice from the masks can make it more difficult,” Morris said.

The biggest population affected by the mask mandate is the deaf community because they are unable to read lips when people are wearing face coverings. She said the best thing to do is just ask what the best way to communicate with the person is.

“If you need to use a gesture not everyone is proficient in sign language but gestures can even help,” Morris said. “So if your in the hospital setting for example if one of the registration folks are putting someone in through registration using hand gestures can help to just guide those patients along that are deaf.”

Morris also advises people with a hearing disorder to be careful with their hearing aids or cochlear implants when wearing a face covering.

“Then anytime you go to take your mask off you want to be extra careful to make sure that your hearing aids aren’t going to fall into a dangerous place,” Morris said. So definitely not taking that off over a sink where it might fall down into the sink but just taking that off in a safe place.”

A good idea is to get a mask that doesn’t go around your ears. Morris said patience is a virtue when communicating with those who suffer a hearing or voice disorder.