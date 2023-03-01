BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Spero Health hosted a grand opening Wednesday with the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce and community members.

This is the third Spero Health clinic to open in West Virginia.

The clinic is available to walk-ins and offers services such as counseling, medication-assisted treatment, addiction treatment, group therapy and recovery support.

Bennie White, the facility administrator, is thankful for the opportunity to provide more resources for those who struggle with substance abuse.

“This clinic is designed to add extra support to the community while treating others who need it,” said White. “Along with that, we’re big on saving lives, instilling hope and restoring our relationships in the community.”

The regular hours of operation for the clinic are eight in the morning until five in the evening.