BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — YMCA of Southern West Virginia kicked off the annual Spirit of Beckley fundraiser during a breakfast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Black Knight Municipal Park.

Volunteers will be fundraising through November 24 2023, in honor of Richard and Beth Jarrell, the 34th recipients of the Spirit of Beckley award.

All money donated helps the local Y provide youth programs for the Beckley community.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have over 200 volunteers who will be pounding the pavement and, hopefully, raising money, in honor of Richard and Beth, to support the Y’s youth programs in areas like aquatics, childcare and education and sports and recreation,” said YMCASWV CEO Jay Rist.

Rist said the 2023 fundraising goal is $150,000.