Splash Pad coming to Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Senator Stephen Baldwin recently made a big announcement for the Ronceverte Community.

Ronceverte Island Park will soon see a new splash pad. Baldwin presented a check to Mayor Deena Pack for funds to complete the dog park and this new feature. Pack said it will help bring a safe summer activity for kids and replace the closed Ronceverte pool.

“We are so excited that Senator Baldwin was able to secure the funding, we think it is going to be a great thing for Ronceverte and for surrounding communities as well, it is going to be open for everyone and we are really looking forward to it,” Pack said.

Mayor Pack said to keep an eye out for future news about the park and how the community can get involved.