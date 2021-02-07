Sports bars prepare for Big Game during COVID-19 pandemic

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — With 50 percent capacity allowed for indoor seating, the question is what are sports bars doing to attract people for the Big Game? The COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, meaning businesses have to adjust guidelines and restrictions to keep everyone safe.

Michael Turner is the General Manager at Skyline Pub & Grill. He said the most important guideline they following is making sure everything is deep cleaned.

“We use COVID approved cleaners from the CDC and the FDA so a lot of it is pre-sanitization. A lot of it is social distancing,” Turner said.

Turner said there are also some guidelines guests must follow,.

“We have to wear masks and we encourage you to wear a mask inside,” Turner said. “We do mandate you wear inside, but once people are inside sitting down we allow them to take them off.”

Sports fans, like Christopher Hazelwood, said he is happy to get out of the house and watch the Big Game.

“Really to get out. It’s crazy to just to be confined the whole time. Need to get out and have some fun no matter what,” Hazelwood said.

Turner said he is grateful for the community’s support and looks forward to the future.