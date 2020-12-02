Sports Director Logan Ross shares her thoughts, takes a look back at 2020 High School Football season

(WVNS) — It goes without saying, the 2020 High School Football season was anything from ordinary. A year that was completely determined by a color coded map and COVID-19 cases. Weeks of teams not playing and last minute cancelations.

A year that no one saw coming, but when you look back, this year taught everyone involved in high school football, and fall sports in general, to overcome adversity and to keep fighting. After all, we could have been one of many states that did not get to play fall sports this season.

Although the season was frustrating for all the parties involved, the safety of the athletes and coaches was the main priority, which is essentially why we were left with no Super Six, the stage on which high school football players dream of playing.

While many are pointing blame, I think it is important to remember there is no road map when it comes to handling a global pandemic. Could things have been handled better? Sure. Could there have been more transparency? Yes. However, I think everyone in “key” roles handled things to the best of their knowledge.

I also wanted to applaud the coaches across the state. Keeping high school athletes in the right mindset throughout a season that caused frustration can be difficult. Many of these coaches used this season as a teaching moment, from which these high school athletes benefited.

Lastly, to the athletes. I know this was not the season you wanted, especially the seniors. However, what you have learned this season will stick with you forever. I know it taught me perseverance, how to face adversity and to cherish the moment. I hope you were able to take something away like that, too.

For the seniors, I wish you the best of luck in your next adventure. It is time to spread your wings and fly. For those who I get to cover next year, I already cannot wait, and for the fans I hope to hear you loud and proud next fall.

…until we meet again on the gridiron for the 2021 season.