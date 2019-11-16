Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown

SportsZone Recap: Playoffs Round 1

Spring Mills 28, Greenbrier East 27: It was the Spartans first home playoff game in over 20 years, but the Cardinals took a first half lead that set the tone. East eventually tied the game at 21, but would ultimately fall in a one point game. Spring Mills advances, East ends the season at 7-4.

Bluefield 48, Man 16: The Bluefield Beavers know how to win at Mitchell Stadium, and on Friday Night it was more of the same. J.J. Davis cracked open the game with a long touchdown run, he would finish with 4 offensive TDs and another on defense. Bluefield (10-1) advances to the 2nd round and will host Keyser (10-1). Date and time for that one are TBD.

Mingo Central 13, Shady Spring 7: The first quarter was all punts, no points, but eventually the Tigers got on the scoreboard with a long pass and catch from Drew Clark to Erick Bevill. Unfortunately that was the only scoring for Shady. Mingo picked up a pair of rushing TDs from their quarterback Daylin Goad, and the Miners (9-2) will travel to Bridgeport (10-1) for the second round.

