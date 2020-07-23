SportsZone Spotlight: Gamaliel Burress hustles, takes to heart 100 percent

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Gamaliel Burresses’ career on the softball diamond started when she was in 6th grade, ranging from travel to high school. She was a four year varsity player for the Princeton Tigers, with a love for the game because it is so unpredictable.

“You never really know what is going to happen it is always like a waiting game so it is always something new. I love that about it,” Burress said.

Having her senior season stripped from her is something she was coping with the last few months. Despite its absence, she already created a tight knit bond with her teammates — something she will always cherish.

“My teammates are always there for me no matter what it is,” Burress said. “They have all grow to be my sisters an my brothers… That is something I am really going to miss not being able to go back,”

She stressed you really don’t know what you have until it’s gone.

“Coaches always tell you to ‘Play your hardest,’ and ‘Play like you are never going to play again,'” Burress said. “Now [that] we are in this situation, I honestly agree with that 100 percent.”

Yet, the bond she formed with the sport and her teammates is what she is most thankful for.

“For introducing me to some of my lifelong best friends – the life lessons it has taught me – it has been there when nothing else has been there,” Burress said. “It is something that helps me clear my mind.”

She will be attending West Virginia University in the fall to pursue a degree in sports physical therapy.