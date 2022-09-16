WVNS– Here are the week 4 scores for high school football around our area.

Independence 68, Shady Spring 0

Bluefield 27, Woodrow Wilson 30

Mount View 20, Summers County 52

Richwood 0, Midland Trail 51

Liberty 30, Sherman 20

Greenbrier East 3, Stuarts Draft 14

James Monroe 41 , Meadow Bridge 0

Oak Hill 47, Lincoln County 16

Craig County 6, Montcalm 12

Petersburg 47, Pocahontas County 18

Hurley 52, Riverview 26

PikeView 27, Westside 0

Greenbrier West 61, Webster County 0

Nicholas County 24, Lincoln 21

Graham 17, Union 8

Richlands 0, Abingdon 21

John Battle 16, Tazewell 39