WVNS– Here are the week 4 scores for high school football around our area.
Independence 68, Shady Spring 0
Bluefield 27, Woodrow Wilson 30
Mount View 20, Summers County 52
Richwood 0, Midland Trail 51
Liberty 30, Sherman 20
Greenbrier East 3, Stuarts Draft 14
James Monroe 41 , Meadow Bridge 0
Oak Hill 47, Lincoln County 16
Craig County 6, Montcalm 12
Petersburg 47, Pocahontas County 18
Hurley 52, Riverview 26
PikeView 27, Westside 0
Greenbrier West 61, Webster County 0
Nicholas County 24, Lincoln 21
Graham 17, Union 8
Richlands 0, Abingdon 21
John Battle 16, Tazewell 39