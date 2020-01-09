Spring classes starting at Carnegie Hall

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you want to get creative in the new year, Carnegie Hall is starting its spring classes soon.

From basket weaving to pottery, and even learning how to make salt rising bread, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Education Director, Leah Trent, said Carnegie Hall is also offering after school classes and classes for kids who are home schooled.

“I think it’s just a nice opportunity to experience something new without a huge financial investment and it might turn out to be something they really like and would want to pursue further,” Trent said.

Sign up for classes by visiting the Carnegie Hall website or calling their office at 304-645-7917.