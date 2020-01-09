Spring classes starting at Carnegie Hall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you want to get creative in the new year, Carnegie Hall is starting its spring classes soon.

From basket weaving to pottery, and even learning how to make salt rising bread, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Education Director, Leah Trent, said Carnegie Hall is also offering after school classes and classes for kids who are home schooled.

“I think it’s just a nice opportunity to experience something new without a huge financial investment and it might turn out to be something they really like and would want to pursue further,” Trent said.

Sign up for classes by visiting the Carnegie Hall website or calling their office at 304-645-7917.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Snowy conditions made for tough roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowy conditions made for tough roads"

Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting"

Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy's House of hope damaged in shooting"

Mercer County 911 Dispatchers classified as first responders, hope national movements are made in 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County 911 Dispatchers classified as first responders, hope national movements are made in 2020"

YMCA holds snow day programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA holds snow day programs"

Local brewery wins top award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local brewery wins top award"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News