BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The annual Spring Clean-up started in Beckley on Monday, March 28, 2023.

The Beckley Board of Public Works crews began collecting trash from each of the city’s five wards, a free service offered every spring.

City officials reminded residents to set eligible throwaways on the curb.

Crews will make their way through each of Beckley’s five wards, starting in Ward One.