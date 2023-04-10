CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is now accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup set up for Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The Adopt-A-Highway program is co-sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the state Division of Highways. The goal of the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, which improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging the public to eliminate highway litter.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted.

The Adopt-A-Highway program provides such items as garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate. you must be registered even for one-time clean-ups.

By April 21, 2023, you must register and inform your county Department of Highways garage if they need supplies. To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov. If you reach the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan voicemail, all you need to do is leave your name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants, and the county where your adopted road is located.

The 2022 Adopt-A-Highway spring clean has made a huge accomplishment in the past. They had approximately 2,700 volunteers from over 300 groups. They removed 68,350 pounds of litter from over 800 miles of roadway.



Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, whose motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up the Mountain State and keep it clean. The program gives citizens the push to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resources in cleaning up and recycling, and keeping trash off the roads.

More information is available on the REAP webpage.