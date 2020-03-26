Spring cleaning? Resources available to help get your donations in the right hands

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you’ve been using your at-home time to clean out closets, drawers or pantries, there are local resources available to help you make the proper donations. During this COVID-19 pandemic, community assistance is needed now more than ever.

If you have anything lying around the house, what you can do is Dial 2-1-1. That will connect you with the United Way. It’s a free and confidential service that helps people across the country find the local resources they need 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Don Snyder, a minister at First Christian Church, has worked with United Way for years. His church also operates a food pantry, coat drive, and baby pantry.

“I’ve had a long partnership with the United Way, they actually helped to get our baby pantry started,” Snyder said. “I’ve also worked with them most recently on promoting the 2-1-1, particularly among the churches. We get a lot of calls, people at the door, and that’s a good way to say – ‘Hey, call here, tell them exactly what you need’ and they’re going to give you good referrals.”

Right now, First Christian Church in Beckley is following CDC guidelines with a limited staff, but Snyder will continue to accept donations at their property on Prince Street.

“We are trying to help people. Donations, it is always best to call and make sure that I am here. I am manning it by myself. My staff is off. We’ve not laid anybody off, but we’re telling them to just stay at home,” Snyder said.

The food pantry can offer bags of food while supplies last. Also, the baby pantry provides diapers, wipes, formula, which have been hard to come by in grocery stores recently. So if you’re in need, call 2-1-1. The United Way will help you find what you’re looking for.