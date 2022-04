BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–It is springtime which means it’s time for spring cleaning!

Spring Cleanup for the City of Beckley starts Monday, April 4, 2022.

The Public Works Department asks residents to place all items within five feet of the curb no later than 7:00 a.m. No return visits will be made to the street after it is completed.

The city said they will not pick up yard waste, hazardous waste, batteries, tires, and appliances.