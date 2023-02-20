SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– With springtime rapidly approaching, athletes are gearing up for the spring sports season.

Coaches and players for the spring season are already preparing for upcoming games by holding tryouts, conditioning, and practices to sharpen their skills.

Jordan Meadows, the head baseball coach for Shady Spring High School, mentioned many students play multiple sports, so, it can be hard for them to transition during the spring.

However, that is not the only obstacle springtime can bring.

“March is a tough time because sometimes it will be 70 degrees and then the next day it’s 30 and snowing,” said Meadows. “So it just depends on what goes on, but we take those obstacles day by day and the guys just stay loose and stay ready and hopefully we don’t have any rainouts this year.”